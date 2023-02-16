Fire crews respond to house fire in New Harmony

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - Black Township Fire Department officials say they were called to help out the Griffin Fire Department.

They say crews responded to a house fire in New Harmony on Steadmill Street.

That happened early Tuesday morning.

Pictures from the fire department show firefighters working underneath the home.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the fire. We will update this story as it develops.

