Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Fire crews respond to house fire in New Harmony

Fire crews respond to house fire in New Harmony
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - Black Township Fire Department officials say they were called to help out the Griffin Fire Department.

They say crews responded to a house fire in New Harmony on Steadmill Street.

That happened early Tuesday morning.

Pictures from the fire department show firefighters working underneath the home.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the fire. We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
18-year-old William Arant
UPDATE: McLean Co. murder suspect captured in Owensboro
Jerrelle Taylor
Affidavit: Suspect arrested in Evansville death investigation
WFIE White Co.
Names released of elderly couple found shot in White Co., Ill.

Latest News

Throwback Thursday: Live Eye 14
Throwback Thursday: Live Eye 14
Fire crews respond to house fire in New Harmony
Fire crews respond to house fire in New Harmony
Black Township Fire: Crews called to crash involving overturned semi
Throwback Thursday: Uncle Dudley
Throwback Thursday: Uncle Dudley