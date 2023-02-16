Polar Plunge
Evansville native Gaudin to follow Caray as Braves’ new play-by-play announcer

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Brandon Gaudin, the former voice of Georgia Tech broadcasts, is the new play-by-play announcer for the Atlanta Braves on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast.

Gaudin replaces Chip Caray, who on Jan. 30 was named the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, following the path set by his grandfather, Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray.

Gaudin has called MLB, NFL, college football and college basketball games for FOX Sports and the Big Ten Network for the last seven years.

He has remained an Atlanta resident since calling football, men’s basketball and baseball games at Georgia Tech from 2013-16.

Gaudin is an Evansville native and went to Harrison High School.

