Evansville native Brad Brownell leads Clemson basketball to historic start in ACC play

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Clemson is well known for its highly competitive ACC football program. But what about basketball?

Evansville native Brad Brownell has put the Tigers on the map as head coach of the men’s basketball program.

Over the course of his tenure at Clemson, he’s overseen four of the seven all-time double-digit ACC win seasons in school history, as well as one of its four all-time Sweet 16 runs back during the 2017-18 season. Prior to this year, the Tigers were picked to finish 11th in the ACC preseason poll, but Brownell and his group have far exceeded their early season expectations.

Now in his 13th season at the helm, Brownell led his team to its first 7-0 start in ACC play since joining the conference 70 years ago in 1953.

“It’s a blessing to be here as long as I have for 13 years now at Clemson,” Brownell said. “It’s hard to stay at this level for that long. Obviously, competing in the ACC is the ultimate challenge.”

Now recognized as the all-time winningest coach in Clemson basketball history, Brownell passed a significant milestone this year, securing his 400th career victory in a win over No. 24 ranked Duke on Jan. 14.

Brownell’s love for basketball started at Harrison High School, where he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021.

With less than a month left in the regular season, 14 Sports caught up with Brownell on his team’s success this year.

“We went to the [NCAA Tournament] two years ago, so we’ve had some guys that have been,” Brownell said. “They know what it takes, they’ve seen it, they’re motivated. Really, they’re together.”

Clemson features a group consisting mostly of upperclassmen this season, such as Castle High School graduate Alex Hemenway.

“We’ve got mostly homegrown players, we have Alex Hemenway from there at Castle, and a bunch of other guys that have been here for three or four years,” Brownell said. “They’re fully invested, very coachable, we’re off to a good start and we’re trying to hang in there and finish this thing if we can.”

Brownell and the Tigers defeated Florida State in a 94-54 blowout victory on Wednesday, tying the program’s single-season record for ACC wins with 11.

Clemson now sits one game back from first place in the ACC standings, as the Tigers eye their second-ever conference title and first since 1990.

