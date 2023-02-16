Dispatch: Crews respond to shooting in Shawneetown, Ill.

SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. (WFIE) - A shooting investigation is underway in Gallatin County.

Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to the incident just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

We have a crew stationed near Park Street and East McClernand Avenue.

Officials tell 14 News that Illinois State Police is the lead on the investigation.

