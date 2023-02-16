Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Crews respond to shooting in Shawneetown, Ill.

Dispatch: Crews respond to shooting in Shawneetown, Ill.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. (WFIE) - A shooting investigation is underway in Gallatin County.

Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to the incident just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

We have a crew stationed near Park Street and East McClernand Avenue.

Officials tell 14 News that Illinois State Police is the lead on the investigation.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
18-year-old William Arant
UPDATE: McLean Co. murder suspect captured in Owensboro
Brandon Artis
Mistrial declared in Evansville murder case

Latest News

Heidi Carter.
Evansville woman found guilty on charges of rape, murder, criminal confinement
Evansville woman found guilty on charges of rape, murder, criminal confinement
Evansville woman found guilty on charges of rape, murder, criminal confinement
Dispatch: Crews respond to shooting in Shawneetown, Ill.
Dispatch: Crews respond to shooting in Shawneetown, Ill.
2 people arrested in theft investigation in Daviess and Muhlenberg Co.
2 people arrested in theft investigation in Daviess and Muhlenberg Co.