DCPS: School bus ends up off road as high water blocks area(Viewer)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Daviess County Public Schools confirm a school bus ended up off of the road due to issues with high water.

Officials say the bus backed into a ditch while trying to turn around from the high water.

They say less than 10 students were on the bus and no one was hurt.

DCPS says the bus has been pulled out and is on its way to school to drop off kids on a slight delay.

