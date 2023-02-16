Child neglect arrests rising in Evansville, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four child neglect arrests have already been made in 2023, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Sgt. Anna Gray, the EPD Public Information Officer, says one child has also died.

“It becomes a crime whenever you realize something is wrong with your child and you don’t do anything about it, you don’t try to get the child help,” Sgt. Gray said.

She says people should look out for the “child neglect” signs, which include if a child is crying, constantly in pain, having consistent injuries, or is talking about neglect or abuse.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” Sgt. Gray said. “It takes a village is what they say and we’re all responsible for our children whether you’re the guardian or not”

She says EPD has 67 arrests related to neglecting a child on file for 2022, and three children have also died due to neglect in that same year.

Lt. Douglas Daza with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says although they haven’t seen any neglect deaths outside of the city limits in the past year, they have had 10 arrests related to child neglect. He says if you see something wrong or questionable being done to a child, call law enforcement or the Indiana Department for Child Services.

“I can think of a few instances where had phone calls been made a child would be alive,” said Lt. Daza.

In 2023, Daza says only one arrest has been reported, but ensuring children aren’t being neglected is very important to them.

“It’s always a concern you know the children are one of the most important parts of our community so ya know we all, most of us have children,” said Lt. Daza. “So you know they have a special place with us and we want to ensure that they are safe so that’s always one of the primary concerns.”

Sgt. Gray says everyone should always keep an eye out for children being abused and neglected in their area.

If you suspect a child is being neglected and abused, call 911 immediately.

