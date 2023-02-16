Polar Plunge
Car crashes into Peephole Bar and Grill in downtown Evansville

A driver crashed their car into a restaurant in downtown Evansville on Thursday.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A restaurant in downtown Evansville is temporarily closed after a driver crashed into it on Thursday.

It happened at Peephole Bar and Grill on Main Street just after 2 p.m.

Police tell 14 News that one person eating inside was hurt and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officers say the driver of the car was not hurt.

EPD officials say the driver was turning left onto Main Street when he got distracted and hit the building. They say drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

No word yet on when the restaurant will reopen.




