EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A restaurant in downtown Evansville is temporarily closed after a driver crashed into it on Thursday.

It happened at Peephole Bar and Grill on Main Street just after 2 p.m.

Police tell 14 News that one person eating inside was hurt and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officers say the driver of the car was not hurt.

EPD officials say the driver was turning left onto Main Street when he got distracted and hit the building. They say drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

No word yet on when the restaurant will reopen.

Car crashes into Peephole Bar and Grill in downtown Evansville (WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.