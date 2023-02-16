Black Township Fire: Crews called to crash involving overturned semi

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Black Township Fire & Rescue officials say emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a semi.

They say that crash is on Highway 62 and Raben Road.

Officials are asking for drivers in the area to be careful.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more, and will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.