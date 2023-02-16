Polar Plunge
Black Township Fire: Crews called to crash involving overturned semi

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Black Township Fire & Rescue officials say emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a semi.

They say that crash is on Highway 62 and Raben Road.

Officials are asking for drivers in the area to be careful.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more, and will update this story as it develops.

