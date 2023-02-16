2 people arrested in theft investigation in Daviess and Muhlenberg Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Two people have been charged following a joint investigation with the Daviess and Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Offices.

Kathy Small and Charles Small were arrested on receiving stolen property charges.

Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say several related burglaries and thefts were reported throughout Daviess and Muhlenberg Counties back in January.

After looking through the suspects’ home and vehicle, officials say multiple stolen items were recovered.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says that additional charges are pending.

Neither of the suspects’ mugshots was available.

