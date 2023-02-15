Polar Plunge
Wesselman Woods enforcing road closures due to salamander season
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say there are some road closures in Wesselman Woods because it’s salamander season.

We’re told it’s an annual thing, and officials are hoping to protect the species.

Officials say this is the time of the year when salamanders come out of hibernation and look for wetlands.

They will need to cross roads to get to the body of water in Wesselman Park. Officials say the loop near the nature preserve is closed from about 4 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. each morning, as well as from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

This does not affect daylight hour traffic.

Officials say there are bright yellow gates that will be closed. These were specifically put in from the Saving the Salamanders campaign from 2021.

This goes until April 1.

