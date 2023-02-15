Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

2/15 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Closing arguments are set to begin in the trial of an Evansville woman accused of rape and criminal confinement.

That’s happening later Wednesday.

A Newburgh native who is at Michigan State University was there when shots first rang out Monday night.

She says she isn’t sure if she’ll ever be ready to return to campus.

A spike in overdose deaths has officials in Kentucky concerned.

In one county, pills that look like medication are turning out to be fentanyl pills.

And the winner has been revealed.

California lottery officials announcing the name of the person who won the $2.4 billion lottery back in November.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Brandon Artis
Mistrial declared in Evansville murder case
Arrest made in Tell City baby’s death investigation
Arrest made in Tell City baby’s death investigation
Evansville teen who was shot in the head is home, awaiting final surgery
Evansville teen who was shot in the head is home awaits final surgery

Latest News

2/15 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
2/15 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Generic police lights
Dispatch: Police respond to accident on Hwy 41 and Lynch Rd.
Downtown Evansville helps celebrate Valentine’s Day with light sculpture
Downtown Evansville helps celebrate Valentine’s Day with light sculpture
Sara Purdue left flowers at a rock on campus after the shooting.
Newburgh native discusses hiding during Michigan State mass shooting