Water officials address concern over chemical run-off threat to Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has cities along the Ohio River concerned about chemical run-off.

University of Southern Indiana Associate Professor Doctor Jim Durbin says the likelihood of it making it to the River City, not high.

“We’re 767 miles away,” Dr. Durbin said. “The likelihood that any of those contaminants are going to show up here are not very high. I would say almost improbable.”

Dr. Durbin says the distance dilutes and naturally filters the chemicals that made their way into the water, therefore decreasing the chance for a health concern.

“The more water they’re in, the more diluted it becomes and the less potential problem it can be,” Dr. Durbin said.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they are monitoring the waters daily.

“So we’ve been monitoring and aware of this for a while, and watching reports of how much it has diluted, how much has it made its way further from the original site,” Executive Director Lane Young said.

Young says the chemical most are concerned about is butyl acrylate. Young says it’s more odorous than harmful, and they have a solution in place if they need to use it.

“There are various levels of steps that we can take to keep our drinking water safe for our citizens,” Young said. “The levels of dilution that it would ever reach us, it’s not an issue. But if we had to, we can put a carbon activated filter process, add that onto what we do and just absorb that.”

EWSU tests the water they intake every hour, and closely examines it every three hours. Lab workers say that the chances we see anything above a health problem is low, but if it became an issue, they’re ready to handle it.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been using temporary dams, controlled burns, and other mitigation efforts to keep chemical amounts down in the Ohio River.

The other larger chemical of concern is vinyl chloride, which probability is also very low of seeing here.

In a worst case scenario, officials say they could also close their intake valves from the Ohio River and use other means to get safe drinking water to the public.

EWSU Officials also provided these following notes regarding the incident:

“Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is continuing to follow the data provided from other utilities in our Spill Detection Network.

EWSU was notified of a chemical spill in Ohio by ORSANCO Friday, February 3, and is receiving updates based on sampling from sites within the Spill Detection Network.

Evansville’s drinking water intake structure sits at ORM 791.5, around 700 river miles away from the spill. Based off of the time between detection at Weirton, WV and Wheeling, WV, we would not see contamination from this type of spill for several weeks (dependent on river conditions).

The likelihood that we would detect anything by the time it reached us is very slim, and the spotty detections from the Wheeling plant indicate that the contaminant is being diluted to the point of non-detection in the river and strengthens the hypothesis that we would not see contamination at our site.”

