Water main damaged in western Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say due to a water main that was damaged in the German Township Water District, St. Wendel distribution system, customers located in the following areas may experience a temporary drop in pressure or service interruption:

The intersection of St. Wendel Rd. and St. Joseph Rd., north to Buente Rd, also including Whispering Hills Subdivision and W. Schmitt Ln.

Officials say field personnel are on site repairing the water main damage.

They say updated information regarding service interruption and any necessary boil advisories will sent out.

