Water main damaged in western Vanderburgh Co.

WFIE Vanderburgh Co.(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say due to a water main that was damaged in the German Township Water District, St. Wendel distribution system, customers located in the following areas may experience a temporary drop in pressure or service interruption:

The intersection of St. Wendel Rd. and St. Joseph Rd., north to Buente Rd, also including Whispering Hills Subdivision and W. Schmitt Ln.

Officials say field personnel are on site repairing the water main damage.

They say updated information regarding service interruption and any necessary boil advisories will sent out.

PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
Mistrial declared in Evansville murder case
Arrest made in Tell City baby’s death investigation
Man indicted on 7 counts involving rape and sexual abuse of a child
Feasibility plan discussed for downtown Henderson hotel proposal
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
2/15 Neighborhood Watch
