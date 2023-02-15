Polar Plunge
WATCH: Families brawl outside of California courthouse in connection with deadly crash

Emotions ran high outside of a courthouse as the suspect accused in a crash that killed five people made his first court appearance. (KMAX/KVOR, CNN Newsource)
By KMAX/KVOR Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed in to break up more than half a dozen people fighting outside of a courthouse on Tuesday.

Emotions were running high when Cameron Garcia, 28, faced a judge.

He is accused of driving under the influence when an SUV hit a tree on Highway 160, killing five people. Four of them were teenagers.

“He’s very sad and depressed over what has happened. You know, there has been a significant loss of life, family and friends that he was close with,” Garcia’s attorney said.

Garcia faces several charges, including vehicular manslaughter while driving intoxicated. He is also accused of carjacking after the crash.

Family members of Monte Nunn, one of the victims in the crash, said Nunn and Garcia had been friends for years and even lived together.

