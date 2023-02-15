VHS delivers ‘Cuddlegrams’ to people this Valentine’s Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society spent the day serving up a cuddly Valentine’s Day surprise for people.

Every year the Humane Society delivers ‘Cuddlegrams’ which includes either a puppy, kitten, or rabbit that you can have delivered to your Valentine for a thirty minute cuddle session.

With the $100 purchase of the ‘Cuddlegram’ you also get roses, chocolates, and a personalized card as well.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society’s Development and Public Relations Coordinator, Laurie Miller, says on top of being a sweet gift it also helps the V H S.

”Also in the process, you know, raising awareness about what we do,” says Miller. “Of our mission to save little ones like this. You know at any given time we have hundreds of cats in our care and about one hundred dogs. So with four to five hundred animals in our care, it’s just raising awareness for the VHS and this is just one of the many ways you can help us.”

For more information on how you can get more involved in upcoming events make sure to visit the Vanderburgh Human Society website.

