USI holds first-ever ‘Be a Teacher Day’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana hosted its first-ever “Be a Teacher Day,” an event organized alongside local educators for aspiring high schoolers. USI officials say they hope the extra motivation will translate into help for area schools, which are facing a teacher shortage.

Organizers say when they first started planning “Be a Teacher Day,” they expected to have about 50 high school students in attendance. Instead, they had almost 400 students from about a dozen nearby high schools.

Wednesday’s event gave high schoolers a chance to hear from education professionals about their field, something they feel strongly about.

“It is the best profession you could possibly enter into, and where else can you make a daily difference in the lives of kids?” said EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith.

The event started with a panel discussion featuring education professionals. USI planned the event alongside local superintendents.

A report from the Indiana Department of Education says there were more than 2,300 open teaching positions in the state prior to the current school year. Organizers say it’s important to maintain a steady stream of new teachers.

“Teaching, for a long time, has always been a great mix of older, veteran teachers and young newcomers and we want to keep that balance there as long as we possibly can; so it’s great to see so many young people interested in teaching,” said Mt. Vernon Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Thompson.

Students then rotated to different stations, including a major matching area where they could visit booths from different departments. “Be a Teacher Day” was a perfect fit for those who are already eager to become educators.

“I see how teachers have impacted my life,” said high school student Emma Evans. “I’ve loved all my teachers, I try to be the best student I can be, and I want to make that impact on other students as well.”

“To make other kids happy,” said student Jezlin Johnson, “I want to bring joy to people.”

“When I was little, I remember I needed a lot of help with some things, and I really want to be a teacher so I can be like the teachers that I had and impact kids’ lives,” said student Jett Marshall.

“Be a Teacher Day” also started to win over some students who were a little more apprehensive.

“I’ve been wanting to be a teacher but I didn’t know if I really, really wanted to; but this is showing me that I want to,” said student Emily Siverly.

The potential teachers also had a tour of the education center and heard from a panel of current education students. Organizers say seeing the students’ enthusiasm gives them confidence for the future.

“It’s encouraging,” said Smith. “Our future is in great shape. We basically need to get out of their way and let them do what they can do.”

Event organizers say they hope “Be a Teacher Day” can become a yearly event, and they say they’re encouraged by the turnout in their first year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.