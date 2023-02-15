UE softball gives preview of 2023 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the diamond, college softball season has begun, and it’s a very exciting year for the Aces’ program. U-E installed a brand new turf field, inside Cooper Stadium.

The project cost around $1M, and was just recently completed.

Mat Mundell’s team will get to showcase its new field, this weekend, in its first home tournament of the season.

The Aces come into their tourney, fresh off, of a 4-1 opening weekend, in the DePaul Classic an impressive start, with 13 new players, 10 of them freshman.

“Really excited with the way the ladies played this first weekend out,” says Aces head softball coach, Mat Mundell. “Lotta young players getting their first college action and just couldn’t be more proud of the effort they showed the whole weekend long. We’re excited. We practiced more outside than we ever have in my entire time here, and I think that’s been a big advantage and I think we saw that in week one. Now we get to host tournaments; we get to be on campus for the next two weeks in a row.”

“It’s just like amazing to have, and we all love it. It’s just so pretty, and I don’t know I feel like it helps the program a lot,” says Aces junior pitcher, Mikayla Jolly. “To start out our season like that is amazing because it sets the tone for what I think this team can do.”

UE’s home tourney will actually begin, this Saturday.

The schedule been altered, due to the cold weather forecasted for Friday.

