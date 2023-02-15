Thunderbolts announce schedule changes due to league’s loss of Bobcats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts and the Southern Professional Hockey League have announced changes to several remaining games of the 2022-23 season schedule.

They come after the Vermillion County Bobcats ceased operations last week.

Officials say the only home game date change involves the game scheduled for Sunday, February 26th.

It was originally going to be played against Quad City, but it will now be on Sunday, March 5 against the Peoria Rivermen.

Officials say the other home game changes will remain the same dates, but change opponents.

They say the home games on March 10 and 11 will now be against the Macon Mayhem.

The Thursday, March 16, home game originally against Knoxville will now feature the Huntsville Havoc.

Lastly, the home game on Saturday, April 1, will now be against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Officials say several road game changes have also been made.

The away games that were supposed to be this weekend and March 31 will be moved to Peoria on March 12 and Birmingham on March 30 and April 8.

The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, February 25, against the Peoria Rivermen

