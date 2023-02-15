Tell City Police to receive body cameras

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say new body cameras are coming to Tell City’s police force.

Tell City Police Department announced this week that they received a $6,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Officials say this will equip 18 officers.

The grant money comes from the Criminal Justice Reform Bill which provided reimbursement funding for their existing body camera program.

