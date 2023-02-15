Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tell City Police to receive body cameras

Tell City Police to receive body cameras
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say new body cameras are coming to Tell City’s police force.

Tell City Police Department announced this week that they received a $6,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Officials say this will equip 18 officers.

The grant money comes from the Criminal Justice Reform Bill which provided reimbursement funding for their existing body camera program.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
Crash
EPD: 1 person killed in wrong way driver crash on Lloyd Expressway, 1 hospitalized
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery
Car flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
Car flips during crash in Evansville, power pole snapped

Latest News

A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Owensboro teen arrested after police find handgun in car
Valentine's means flowers for many, making it a busy day for local florists.
Evansville florist handles busy Valentine’s Day
Central City Fire Dept. investigating house fire on Harrison Ave.
Central City Fire Dept. investigating house fire on Harrison Ave.
Owensboro teen arrested after police find handgun in car
Owensboro teen arrested after police find handgun in car