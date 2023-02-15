Suspect wanted in Posey County arrested in Kansas City, Missouri

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mount Vernon Police Department says a man who was wanted in Posey County has been arrested in Kansas City, Missouri.

The arrest follows after Mt. Vernon police were able to track the man, officials say.

According to a release, back in May of 2021, a large scale drug round-up was performed in Posey Co. where 16 people were arrested.

Police say those people were arrested on state and federal charges in reference to drug trafficking operation. After the raid was performed, Jeffrey Bates remained at large.

In February of 2023, an investigation to Bates’ whereabouts began.

Police say open source investigations to find possible address for Bates led them to Kansas City.

According to a release, on February 7, Kansas City police notified Mt. Vernon police that they found Bates and had him in custody.

Bates is currently being held in Jackson County, Missouri awaiting extradition back to Indiana. Bates is facing a dealing methamphetamine charge.

