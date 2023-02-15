SIAC reveals 2022-23 All-Conference girls basketball teams

Polar Plunge
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southern Indiana Athletic Conference announced its selections for the 2022-23 All-Conference girls basketball teams on Wednesday.

Central head coach David Alexander was named the SIAC Coach of the Year, while Memorial standout Emily Mattingly was crowned the SIAC Player of the Year.

You can check out the full list of players and their respective All-Conference teams below:

