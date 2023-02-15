Residents voicing opinions over proposed changes on ‘TheLloyd4U’ project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents on Evansville’s west side will have the chance to comment on proposed changes from the Indiana Department of Transportation for “TheLloyd4U” project.

One of the suggestions includes constructing sound barriers along Corbierre Road.

The meeting is open to the public at the Red Bank library branch and will go on until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

