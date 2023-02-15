Polar Plunge
Residents voicing opinions over proposed changes on ‘TheLloyd4U’ project

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents on Evansville’s west side will have the chance to comment on proposed changes from the Indiana Department of Transportation for “TheLloyd4U” project.

One of the suggestions includes constructing sound barriers along Corbierre Road.

The meeting is open to the public at the Red Bank library branch and will go on until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

