Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is charged with neglect resulting in serious injury.

Police say in January, a man brought his young step-son to the hospital because he was unresponsive.

Hospital staff say the boy was “critically ill” with a temperature of 92, a glucose level of 19, and a BAC of .149.

They say his diagnosis was listed as acute alcoholic intoxication and hypothermia.

The man told police the boy had been in the care of Dena Hobbs and her boyfriend.

He told police he became worried when Hobbs called and texted several times asking to keep the child longer.

The man said when he arrived to pick up the child at Hobbs’ home on Mesker Park Dr., he could see her holding him.

He said she was hesitant to give him to her, and when she did, the child was unresponsive and cold.

The man said Hobbs told him the boy had been sleeping the past two hours, and she couldn’t get him to wake up.

That’s when the man rushed the child to the hospital.

Police say Hobbs told them she couldn’t think of anything he the boy would have got a hold of to have alcohol in his system.

They say she eventually told them there was a tumbler on her nightstand that had vodka in it.

Hobbs is in jail on a $10,000 bond.

We are working to see how the child is doing now.

