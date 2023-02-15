Owensboro teen arrested after police find handgun in car
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to Owensboro Police, a 16-year-old was arrested in Owensboro after police found a loaded handgun in his car.
Officers discovered the gun when they pulled the teen over near Apollo High School Monday morning.
During a search of the vehicle officers also say they found drug paraphernalia.
The teen was booked into the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
