Owensboro teen arrested after police find handgun in car

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to Owensboro Police, a 16-year-old was arrested in Owensboro after police found a loaded handgun in his car.

Officers discovered the gun when they pulled the teen over near Apollo High School Monday morning.

During a search of the vehicle officers also say they found drug paraphernalia.

The teen was booked into the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

