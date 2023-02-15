OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A family in Owensboro spent their Valentine’s Day giving to others with a random act of kindness.

Amber Neely says a conversation between her and one of her children sparked the idea.

She says her child told her they had never been asked to be someone’s Valentine before. Shortly after, Neely noticed sad posts on social media about being single and lonely on the holiday.

Neely, alongside her husband and three children, then came up with an idea to hand out roses to strangers.

The family was able to pass out 36 roses to people in a Target and Walmart with a “Choose Kindness” sticker attached to it. Afterward, Neely shared a video of her family’s idea with a special message about being kind to others.

You can watch that video below.

Owensboro family celebrates Valentine’s Day spreading kindness to others

Neely says her children were very excited to give out the roses, and they plan on doing it again later on in the year.

