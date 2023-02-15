Newburgh native discusses hiding during Michigan State mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mi. (WFIE) - Newburgh native and Michigan State University sophomore Sara Purdue spoke with 14 News just hours after leaving campus following Monday night’s shooting.

She said that night, she and her roommates were home. They received a text from the school stating that there was an active shooter on the campus.

“I was fearing for my life at that time,” she said. “[I] locked our door, turned off all our lights, closed off all our blinds, ended up moving into the bathroom. That’s away from the window, like our most interior room.”

She said she had grabbed a baseball bat, and they were trying to keep as quiet as possible.

“I was reaching out to anyone that I had contact with on campus that I knew.,” she said.

Purdue said they listened to a police scanner for the following four hours. Finally, the lockdown was lifted, authorities said the shooter was found dead, and three students had been murdered. A few more were injured.

“I was just sitting, shaking, heart racing,” she said. “It was something I thought I’d never have to experience and something I never hope to experience again.”

The next morning, a rock that students can decorate on campus was adorned with writing that said, “How Many More?”

She and her roommates left a bouquet of flowers they had bought for Valentine’s Day at the rock.

Purdue was able to meet up with her mother on Tuesday, and she doesn’t have to go back to the school until next week.

“The thought of stepping back on campus for classes Monday, I don’t really want to think about it,” she said. “It’s just surreal and something that I never thought would happen and now it just hit close to home.”

Purdue said she’s grateful for the school’s response and she’s glad more people weren’t hurt.

