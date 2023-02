MADISONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man has been indicted for the sexual abuse of a child.

A Grand Jury met Tuesday in Hopkins County.

35-year-old Dustin McDaniel was arrested in March.

His charge is sodomy on a victim under the age of 12.

He also has an enhancement charge for being a persistent felony offender.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.