Man indicted on 80 child porn charges

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Grand Jury met Tuesday in Hopkins County and made several indictments.

One of them was 41-year-old Glenn Riddle, who was indicted on 80 counts related to child pornography.

He was arrested back in August after investigators say they got some cyber tips.

They say Riddle admitted to uploading images containing the sexual abuse of children.

Investigators say some of the victims were as young as toddlers.

