Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man indicted on 80 child porn charges

Glenn Riddle
Glenn Riddle(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Grand Jury met Tuesday in Hopkins County and made several indictments.

One of them was 41-year-old Glenn Riddle, who was indicted on 80 counts related to child pornography.

He was arrested back in August after investigators say they got some cyber tips.

They say Riddle admitted to uploading images containing the sexual abuse of children.

Investigators say some of the victims were as young as toddlers.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Brandon Artis
Mistrial declared in Evansville murder case
Arrest made in Tell City baby’s death investigation
Arrest made in Tell City baby’s death investigation
18-year-old William Arant
UPDATE: McLean Co. murder suspect captured in Owensboro

Latest News

Dustin McDaniel
Man indicted for sex crime against a child
Owensboro family celebrates Valentine’s Day spreading kindness to others
Owensboro family celebrates Valentine’s Day spreading kindness to others
Owensboro family celebrates Valentine’s Day spreading kindness to others
Owensboro family celebrates Valentine’s Day spreading kindness to others
7 projects awarded in Evansville region in READI grant funds