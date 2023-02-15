Haubstadt man pleads guilty in 2020 child pornography case

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who was arrested back in 2020 on child pornography charges has pled not guilty.

According to a release, Phillip Brundage admitted to downloading and possessing thousands of pornographic images showing children engaged in sexual activity.

Brundage pled guilty to the level six felony charge on Wednesday.

Officials say sentencing is set for May 4 at 1:00 p.m.

