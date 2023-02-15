Polar Plunge
Haubstadt man pleads guilty in 2020 child pornography case

Phillip Brundage.
Phillip Brundage.(Indiana State Police.)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who was arrested back in 2020 on child pornography charges has pled not guilty.

According to a release, Phillip Brundage admitted to downloading and possessing thousands of pornographic images showing children engaged in sexual activity.

Brundage pled guilty to the level six felony charge on Wednesday.

Officials say sentencing is set for May 4 at 1:00 p.m.

[Previous Story: ISP: Haubstadt man arrested on child pornography charge]

[Previous Story: Haubstadt man accused in child pornography case expected in court]

