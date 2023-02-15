Feasibility plan discussed for downtown Henderson hotel proposal

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - During Tuesday’s Henderson City Commission meeting, the results of a feasibility study were discussed surrounding a new downtown hotel.

It has leaders excited about the prospect of possibly returning the Soaper Building back to its original glory.

“It will be a great place [for people] to recreate, it’ll be a nice addition to what we already have going on in our rejuvenated downtown,” Henderson Mayor Brad Staton said.

The feasibility study looks into different factors when deciding where to place something. The independent study yielded the Soaper Building, which ironically enough, used to be a hotel for quite some time.

“We fell in love with the Soaper building, not just because of its history having been a hotel in the past,” said Abby Dixon, Executive Director of the Henderson Tourist Commission. “But also it just seemed the most feasible to turn into a hotel.”

Mayor Staton says it’s a need that people have been hoping for, and Dixon says both tourists and businesses have been asking for one for years.

“We have dozens and dozens of festivals, but we don’t necessarily have dozens and dozens of hotels and places to put them, especially not where they’re right on site,” Mayor Staton said.

Dixon says preliminary plans have estimated the building to hold anywhere from 30 to 50 rooms. One of the owners of the building spoke with 14 News on the phone, and said only the first two floors of the building are currently in use.

“With the bourbon boom, we expect thousands of visitors coming to our community every year, and we want them to stay here, we want them to stay the entire weekend,” Dixon said.

Dixon says they don’t want to sit on these findings. The Soaper Building owners say the sale of the building will most likely be a private sale to a third-party investor.

One of the owners added that the building will take a significant investment to bring back up to a hotel standard.

“The next step would be to market this study to potential developers,” Dixon said. “We don’t want it to just sit on the shelf, we want to be aggressive in making it happen.”

A negative that was yielded from the study about the Soaper Building was the parking situation.

Mayor Staton and Dixon are both aware of the parking problem, and say it’ll take a group effort to fix that problem.

“I believe the city will get involved, in a way as far as working with the investors and the people that own the building and figuring out where we can get some dedicated parking spots, for the hotel to use,” Mayor Staton said.

The study also says new places like the planned distillery slated to be ready in 2024 add to the need for a downtown hotel.

14 News has been told that Hometown Roots, as of right now, is in agreement with the city and will remain on the bottom floor of the Soaper Building where it currently is.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.