Evansville ranked no. 3 for top places to work remotely

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Wall Street Journal, Evansville is ranked number 3 in the top 10 places for remote workers to live.

Vice President of Application Development of a finance company out of Dallas, Texas Bert Staib says he’s worked remotely in Evansville since the COVID-19 pandemic.

After working from home for a year and a half, Staib says working remotely was the only way he could avoid uprooting his 30-year long life in Evansville.

“You don’t have to move, you can stay in Evansville, the cost of living is much lower here than in Dallas and you don’t have the rat race in the big city,” said Staib. “So that was really a blessing with the job.”

Staib says The Foundry’s been helpful in ensuring he and his colleagues have a space to get remote work done outside of their home.

“As the company hire more Evansville we were looking for a coworker space where we can collaborate and ya know get together,” said Staib. “Some things are hard over the phone especially when you’re building computer systems.”

Health and Print Specialist with Visual Rush website development company, Halth Hadley, says the work he does can be done anywhere. Collaborative work spaces like the Foundry on Main provides him with extra flexibility he says.

“To come here and talk with Ryan about our projects or just random people that actually have just some human interaction on a daily basis is nice and just having a couple days to chill at home focusing on my stuff there in my pajamas is also very nice,” said Hadley.

According to their (The Foundry on Main) website, private offices are available 24 hours a day. Owner Lisa Kelsey Moore says this collaborative space was a new concept for Evansville.

“I wasn’t sure if it was going to even take off but after being open for a year and a half I think was the best thing I could’ve ever opened,” said Moore.

