Evansville florist handles busy Valentine’s Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Valentine’s Day for many people means chocolates, stuffed animals, and of course, flowers. This makes the holiday one of the busiest days of the year for local florists.

For the people at Zeidler’s, there’s nothing quite like getting flowers.

“They’re bright, they’re colorful, they’re pretty, they smell nice,” said Debbie Clark with Zeidler’s marketing. “It’s something about if you’ve ever been somewhere and the Zeidler’s van pulls up and everybody’s looking like, ‘I hope they’re for me,’ ‘who’s the lucky one?’”

They need that love of flowers to carry them through one of their busiest days of the year: Valentine’s Day.

“It is very demanding, and it can be a lot of chaos,” said Zeidler’s President Kenny Becker.

Zeidler’s says it takes a lot to meet demand, including hiring about 20 to 25 people to get the flowers prepared and delivered. In addition to preparing their own arrangements, Zeidler’s also sells flowers wholesale to other nearby florists.

To accommodate their needs, they say they start having flowers delivered for Valentine’s Day about two weeks before. Despite the strain, they say they wouldn’t do anything else.

“I love this business,” said Becker. “I love every bit of it. I wouldn’t stop, I want to continue to do this until I can’t do it anymore.”

They say many of their Valentine’s customers, usually men, ask for a bit of guidance in picking flowers for their significant other. They say the process goes most smoothly if customers know their partner’s favorite flower and favorite color.

They say their most popular Valentine’s Day flower is, unsurprisingly, the red rose. They say for every 100 dozen roses they sell, about 75 of them will be red. They say this is the case around the world, not just in the tri-state.

They say all their work is worth it when they see the flowers making people happy.

“That’s why we do it,” said Clark. “We honestly believe in the impact of receiving flowers and how it makes people feel special.”

Zeidler’s says they’re prepared not only for the demands of Valentine’s Day, but also for the following day, when those who forgot are finding something for their significant other.

