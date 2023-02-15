Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Downtown Evansville helps celebrate Valentine’s Day with light sculpture

Downtown Evansville helps celebrate Valentine’s Day with light sculpture
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Love is in the air in downtown Evansville this Valentine’s Day.

Several couples and families hit main street to eat out at local restaurants and take a picture in front of the illuminated heart light sculpture.

For some couples, this is a tradition to celebrate the holiday.

For others, it’s a nice way to spend time with one another.

But every couple agreed the downtown atmosphere was perfect for them to get out and enjoy each others’ company.

”They put up locations here that make it very desirable to take pictures at, so I think they do a very good job of drawing crowds in that regard.”

The light display will be up for the rest of the week, so you can still take your special someone out for a photo op.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Crash
EPD: 1 person killed in wrong way driver crash on Lloyd Expressway, 1 hospitalized
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery
Car flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
Car flips during crash in Evansville, power pole snapped

Latest News

Sara Purdue left flowers at a rock on campus after the shooting.
Newburgh native discusses hiding during Michigan State mass shooting
Evansville ranked no. 3 for top places to work remotely
Evansville ranked no. 3 for top places to work remotely
VHS delivers ‘Cuddlegrams’ to people this Valentine’s Day
VHS delivers ‘Cuddlegrams’ to people this Valentine’s Day
Covenant Community Church to hold viewing of Russellville lynching documentary
Covenant Community Church to hold viewing of Russellville lynching documentary