Downtown Evansville helps celebrate Valentine’s Day with light sculpture

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Love is in the air in downtown Evansville this Valentine’s Day.

Several couples and families hit main street to eat out at local restaurants and take a picture in front of the illuminated heart light sculpture.

For some couples, this is a tradition to celebrate the holiday.

For others, it’s a nice way to spend time with one another.

But every couple agreed the downtown atmosphere was perfect for them to get out and enjoy each others’ company.

”They put up locations here that make it very desirable to take pictures at, so I think they do a very good job of drawing crowds in that regard.”

The light display will be up for the rest of the week, so you can still take your special someone out for a photo op.

