Dispatch: Police respond to accident on Hwy 41 and Lynch Rd.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, police have been sent to an accident with unknown injuries on Highway 41 and Lynch Road.

Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

They say police were then dispatched to Highway 41 and Lynch Road in response to an accident with unknown injuries.

Dispatch confirms police are on scene.

Dispatch says the right lane is closed going northbound.

