Covenant Community Church to hold viewing of Russellville lynching documentary

By Bernado Malone
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A documentary involving the lynching of four black men in Russellville, Kentucky, that happened in 1908 will be shown to the public.

The showing will take place at Covenant Community Church in Madisonville at 6:30 pm Wednesday.

The men were lynched for supporting their friend Rufus Browder, who killed his Forman in self-defense, according to the documentary “By Parties Unknown.”

Covenant Pastor Michael Knight, says he home the documentary will start a new journey on racial reconciliation.

“Speaking up, and speaking up in the name of justice with love and reflection and moving forward in a healthy way is extremely important,” says Pastor Knight.

After the viewing there will be a panel discussion and a critique session.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

