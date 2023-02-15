Polar Plunge
Closing arguments set to begin in Evansville rape, confinement trial

Heidi Carter.
Heidi Carter.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Closing arguments are set to begin today in the trial of an Evansville woman accused of rape and criminal confinement.

Heidi Carter was found guilty of possession of a handgun without a permit late last year, but the jury couldn’t make a decision on her other charges, including rape and confinement.

Police say Carter met Timothy Ivy and his girlfriend on an app, before inviting them over to her Stinson Avenue home for drugs and sex.

[Previous Story: Arrest affidavit shows new details in deadly incident at Evansville home]

In court, the prosecution heard from the woman who says she discovered Ivy’s body in the home.

They also heard from the homeowner and an Indiana State Police forensic scientist.

[Previous Story: Day 2 finished in Evansville rape trial, closing arguments set for Wed.]

Carter declined to testify on her own behalf.

Our 14 News crew will be back in court for those closing arguments.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

