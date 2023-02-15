Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Case dismissed against man facing child neglect and drug charges

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nathan Dillon is no longer facing neglect and drug charges.

He was scheduled to go to trial Monday, but court records show a judge dismissed the case against him last week.

Dillon was arrested in July, along with Lacey Clark, after police say a small child was found in a home within reach of drugs, including fentanyl.

[Previous: Police: Drugs and feces found in home with small child and bed ridden woman]

They say there was also an older, bedridden woman who was sitting in her own feces. Police say dog feces was all over the floor.

Earlier this month, Clark reached a plea deal in the case.

She faced a total of 10 charges. All were dismissed, except a lesser charge of dealing narcotics.

[Woman facing drug and neglect charges sentenced to probation]

She was sentenced to four years with time-served credit. She’ll serve the remaining three years and three months on probation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Brandon Artis
Mistrial declared in Evansville murder case
Arrest made in Tell City baby’s death investigation
Arrest made in Tell City baby’s death investigation
18-year-old William Arant
UPDATE: McLean Co. murder suspect captured in Owensboro

Latest News

Jerry R. Taggart, Sr.
2006 Valentine’s Day armed robbery leads to 2023 Valentine’s Day arrest
Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
Jerrelle Taylor
Affidavit: Suspect arrested in Evansville death investigation
Jeffrey Bates
Suspect wanted in Posey County arrested in Kansas City, Missouri