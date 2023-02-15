Case dismissed against man facing child neglect and drug charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nathan Dillon is no longer facing neglect and drug charges.

He was scheduled to go to trial Monday, but court records show a judge dismissed the case against him last week.

Dillon was arrested in July, along with Lacey Clark, after police say a small child was found in a home within reach of drugs, including fentanyl.

They say there was also an older, bedridden woman who was sitting in her own feces. Police say dog feces was all over the floor.

Earlier this month, Clark reached a plea deal in the case.

She faced a total of 10 charges. All were dismissed, except a lesser charge of dealing narcotics.

She was sentenced to four years with time-served credit. She’ll serve the remaining three years and three months on probation.

