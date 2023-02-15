Breezy, Warmer

Polar Plunge
2/14 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
2/14 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps jump into the upper 60s to 70-degrees. The record high is 73-degrees set in 1954. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy and showers and storms developing late as lows remain in the lower 50s.  There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms late tonight through Thursday afternoon. The primary concerns are a damaging wind and isolated tornado threat.

Thursday, showers mixing with scattered storms during the morning as high temps will reach the mid-60s. Afternoon temps will drop into the upper 40s with the passage of the cold front. Thursday night, mostly clear and sharply colder as lows sink into the lower 30s.

Friday, mostly sunny, breezy, and colder as lows drop into the upper 30s.

