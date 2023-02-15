On alert for strong storms overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A beautiful spring preview on Wednesday sent temps into the lower 70s. The record high is 73 from 1954. With spring temperatures, we will also face spring storms overnight Wednesday into the first half of Thursday. The entire Tri-State is at risk for a few severe storms from midnight to 8am. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Mild temperatures will start Thursday, with an early high in the upper 60s. Once the cold front clears the area, temps will fall in the afternoon and evening. Skies will clear Thursday night as the low drops into the upper 20s by Friday morning. Sunny and cold Friday with a high of 38. Mainly sunny over the weekend with highs climbing back into the lower 50s. More rain likely Monday-Wednesday next week

