Affidavit: Suspect arrested in Evansville death investigation

Jerrelle Taylor
Jerrelle Taylor(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after police say they arrested him in connection to a death investigation.

According to an affidavit, in November of 2022, police were called to Frisse Avenue in reference to a medical emergency. The caller told dispatch that a 34-year-old man had been found slumped over and believed he was dead.

That man was later identified as Brandon Brown.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found Brown in the home deceased.

After further investigation, police say they discovered text messages between Brown and another man agreeing to meet for drugs.

In January of 2023, EPD was able to identify that man as 35-year-old Jerrelle Taylor.

Taylor was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is facing a dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death charge.

