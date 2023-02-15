Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

2006 Valentine’s Day armed robbery leads to 2023 Valentine’s Day arrest

Jerry R. Taggart, Sr.
Jerry R. Taggart, Sr.(Dubois County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says a lead on a potential suspect led to an arrest stemming from an armed robbery at a Haysville gas station in 2006.

According to a Facebook post, on the evening of February 14, 2006, officers were called to an armed robbery at the Haysville Marathon gas station.

Officials say the gas station clerk at the time of the robbery told them that two men wearing bandanas over their faces and gloves on their hands entered the store, both carrying guns. One man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money while the other man went into an office and stole several cartons of cigarettes.

They say items collected near the scene were sent to the Indiana State Police lab for analysis in 2006.

On February 22, 2022, Detective Sergeant Wade Pierce says he received a lead that led him to a possible suspect.

That suspect was identified as Jerry R. Taggart, Sr.

Officials say based on that lead, Detective Sergeant Pierce collected further evidence that confirmed Taggart’s involvement in the robbery.

DCSO says almost a year later on February 9, 2023, a warrant for Taggart was issued. Taggart was taken into custody on Feb. 14 and is being held at the Dubois County Security Center on robbery and theft charges.

Jerry R. Taggart, Sr.
Jerry R. Taggart, Sr.(Dubois County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Brandon Artis
Mistrial declared in Evansville murder case
Arrest made in Tell City baby’s death investigation
Arrest made in Tell City baby’s death investigation
18-year-old William Arant
UPDATE: McLean Co. murder suspect captured in Owensboro

Latest News

Court Generic
Case dismissed against man facing child neglect and drug charges
Dena Hobbs
Police: Child with high BAC becomes ‘critically ill,’ woman arrested
Jerrelle Taylor
Affidavit: Suspect arrested in Evansville death investigation
Jeffrey Bates
Suspect wanted in Posey County arrested in Kansas City, Missouri