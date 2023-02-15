2006 Valentine’s Day armed robbery leads to 2023 Valentine’s Day arrest

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says a lead on a potential suspect led to an arrest stemming from an armed robbery at a Haysville gas station in 2006.

According to a Facebook post, on the evening of February 14, 2006, officers were called to an armed robbery at the Haysville Marathon gas station.

Officials say the gas station clerk at the time of the robbery told them that two men wearing bandanas over their faces and gloves on their hands entered the store, both carrying guns. One man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money while the other man went into an office and stole several cartons of cigarettes.

They say items collected near the scene were sent to the Indiana State Police lab for analysis in 2006.

On February 22, 2022, Detective Sergeant Wade Pierce says he received a lead that led him to a possible suspect.

That suspect was identified as Jerry R. Taggart, Sr.

Officials say based on that lead, Detective Sergeant Pierce collected further evidence that confirmed Taggart’s involvement in the robbery.

DCSO says almost a year later on February 9, 2023, a warrant for Taggart was issued. Taggart was taken into custody on Feb. 14 and is being held at the Dubois County Security Center on robbery and theft charges.

Jerry R. Taggart, Sr. (Dubois County Sheriff's Office)

