YWCA hosts teen dating violence workshop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to folks with the Evansville YWCA, studies show 72% of eighth and ninth graders are in relationships, but navigating the dating world as a teen can be difficult.

Evansville YWCA CEO Erika Taylor said they’re hosting their teen dating violence awareness workshop to help make it easier.

“This is a great opportunity to give them the warning signs of an unhealthy relationship,” she said.

Early behaviors like constantly checking on a partner’s location, obsessiveness or even teasing and mean jokes can be signs of worse things to come.

Victoria Mills presented facts and also pointed out that even though you trust or care about someone, abuse can come from anywhere.

She said you should keep an eye out for signs of depression or physical injuries if your teen is in a relationship.

If something sounds unhealthy, make sure you’re communicating with your kid, and always know that they can set boundaries and know how to respond if they’re crossed.

“It’s going to be very important to make sure you’re having conversations with your teens about consent and what that consent looks like,” Mills said.

She pointed out that some of the seemingly minor behaviors can be things that anyone does to their partner.

If those actions become constant and things don’t improve, that’s when things get unhealthy, and it may be time to get help.

The YWCA’s 24-hour hotline number is 812-422-1191.

The national domestic violence hotline number is 800-799-7233.

