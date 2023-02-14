Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Windy tonight, on alert for strong storms Wednesday night-Thursday

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Strong winds developed across the Tri-State on Tuesday afternoon with gusts of 30-40 mph.  Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will sweep through and exit the Tri-State before sunrise on Wednesday.  Wednesday will be breezy and warm with a high of 70 and sunny skies.   The second round of storms will move in late Wednesday night through early Thursday.   The area is in a level 1-2 risk for severe storms with damaging winds as the main threat.  A tornado or two can’t be ruled out.   The greatest chance for severe weather will be from 10pm Wednesday through 6am Thursday.   Once the cold front clears the Tri-State, temperatures will fall from early highs in the lower 60s through the 50s and 40s in the afternoon and evening.   Friday will be partly sunny and much colder with a low of 28 and a high of 39.   Sunny and cold to start the weekend with a low of 22 on Saturday morning and a high of 50.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Crash
EPD: 1 person killed in wrong way driver crash on Lloyd Expressway, 1 hospitalized
PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery
Car flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
Car flips during crash in Evansville, power pole snapped

Latest News

2/14 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
2/14 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
2/14 14 First Alert Sunrise
2/14 14 First Alert Sunrise
2/13 14 First Alert Sunrise
Windy, P.M. Rain
On alert for wind and storms this week
On alert for wind and storms this week