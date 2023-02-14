Windy tonight, on alert for strong storms Wednesday night-Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Strong winds developed across the Tri-State on Tuesday afternoon with gusts of 30-40 mph. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will sweep through and exit the Tri-State before sunrise on Wednesday. Wednesday will be breezy and warm with a high of 70 and sunny skies. The second round of storms will move in late Wednesday night through early Thursday. The area is in a level 1-2 risk for severe storms with damaging winds as the main threat. A tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The greatest chance for severe weather will be from 10pm Wednesday through 6am Thursday. Once the cold front clears the Tri-State, temperatures will fall from early highs in the lower 60s through the 50s and 40s in the afternoon and evening. Friday will be partly sunny and much colder with a low of 28 and a high of 39. Sunny and cold to start the weekend with a low of 22 on Saturday morning and a high of 50.

