Windy, P.M. Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Wind Advisory is in effect from this afternoon until 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. Southwest winds gusting 30-45 miles an hour this afternoon through this evening. Becoming cloudy with rain developing late this afternoon as high temps remain in the lower 60s. Tonight, rain early as low temps only drop into the lower 50s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps jump into the upper 60s. Wednesday night, becoming mostly cloudy and showers and storms developing late as lows remain in the lower 50s. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Thursday, showers mixing with scattered storms during the morning as high temps will reach the mid-60s. Afternoon temps will drop into the mid-40s with the passage of the cold front.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.