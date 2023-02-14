Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re following breaking news this morning.

Many are grieving at Michigan State University after authorities say a gunman opened fire, killing at least three people and hurting several others.

We’re told the gunman is also dead.

Two Evansville parents are facing neglect of a dependent causing death charges.

This comes after their two-week-old infant was found unresponsive last week.

It’s day two for an Evansville woman accused of rape and criminal confinement.

It’s Heidi Carter’s second trial.

The judge says he’s expecting the last of the of the evidence to be presented Tuesday.

A big traffic alert for those in Daviess County.

Crews will start repairing concrete along the Audubon Parkway. Work is expected to last two days.

