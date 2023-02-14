Trial underway for Evansville man facing murder charge

Polar Plunge
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man’s murder trial is now underway.

34-year-old Brandon Artis is accused of killing Trey McGillicudy in a home on Ravenswood Drive.

It happened in August of last year.

Police say a witness told them McGillicuddy sold marijuana to Artis.

Officers say Artis shot McGillicuddy and stole bags of weed from the home and thousands of dollars in cash.

Police say he also held a woman at gunpoint.

Artis is charged with a long list of crimes including murder and robbery.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

