Traffic stop, foot chase leads to tasing of Henderson man

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop and short foot chase lead to a man getting tased.

Officials say a deputy tried to pull over 21-year-old Kealyn Haire for not having any tail lights.

That’s when deputies say he pulled over to the wrong side of the road and ran off. A deputy then caught up to Haire and tased him.

Once identified, deputies say Haire had outstanding warrants in Henderson and Union Counties, plus an Indiana arrest warrant.

He is facing multiple charges including possession of meth and fleeing from police.

