Traffic Alert: US 62 improvements coming to Ohio Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A contractor has initiated work on US 62 to address improvements at Beaver Dam on US 62 between US 231 and KY 273.

Reconstruction of drainage improvements, curb gutter, and resurfacing are coming to US 62 in Ohio County.

According to a press release, drivers should anticipate lane closures and slow-moving vehicles while this work is being addressed.

Work is to be completed by summer 2023.

