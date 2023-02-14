Traffic Alert: Sewer work in Owensboro leads to lane closures

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, there will lane closures on various streets throughout the week.

Starting Tuesday a contractor for RWRA will be working on the sanitary sewer in various streets.

According to a press release, all streets will be open, but lanes will either be restricted and shifted to allow for traffic.

The following areas will be affected:

• February 14 and 15 - 7th Street from Gracian Street to 1621 West 7th

• February 15 - Warwick Drive and Frederica Street

• February 16 - 2519 Bittel Road from Tim Tam Ct. to Tomy Lee Ct.

- 504 Jed Pl. from 5th St. to 6th St.

• February 17 - Werner Ave. from Monohon Ave. to W. 12th St.

The press release states traffic control signs will be installed and flaggers will be present as needed.

Officials urge drivers to please use caution and pay attention while driving in these areas.

