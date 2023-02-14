Traffic Alert: Repairs to begin along Audubon Parkway

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will start repairing concrete along the Audubon Parkway.

That’s happening at the eastbound ramp at the Owensboro bypass.

Officials say work is expected to start around 7 a.m. and last for two days.

Crews will then switch to the westbound side on Thursday.

Officials say crews will then move along the Audubon Parkway as weather permits.

