Traffic Alert: Repairs to begin along Audubon Parkway

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will start repairing concrete along the Audubon Parkway.

That’s happening at the eastbound ramp at the Owensboro bypass.

Officials say work is expected to start around 7 a.m. and last for two days.

Crews will then switch to the westbound side on Thursday.

Officials say crews will then move along the Audubon Parkway as weather permits.

